MUMBAI—Amaal Mallik is one of India’s youngest artistes to have garnered over 10 million listeners on major streaming platforms. After having delivered hit songs in films like “Kabir Singh,” “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” (his only solo film till date as composer), “Airlift,” “Kapoor & Sons” and “Golmaal Again,” Mallik was under an inexplicable cloud for over a year.
But the composer-singer–lyricist is now ready to release his much-awaited pop debut, “Tu Mera Nahi.” The romantic ballad is composed and sung by Mallik and the lyrics have been penned by Rashmi Virag.
The pop single explores the themes of love, separation and moving on. The music video features Mallik and supermodel and actor Aditi Budhathoki. For all the “Amaal-ians” who have been waiting for the release, the audio will be released Nov. 5.
Excited about breaking into the pop scene, Mallik says, “I always intended to create non-film music for myself and I’m thrilled that “Tu Mera Nahi” is finally happening. This is the first time I am singing, composing and featuring in the music video and I really hope that I do justice to my fans, and manage to give them something they love and goes beyond their expectations. My music career took off in Dubai and this year I got to shoot my first single there. So in a lot of ways, life has come full circle for me. Sony Music and my director Arif have been really amazing, both musically and creatively. They let me explore music and they gave me the creative freedom every artiste deserves so that I can put my soul out there for people to see me as I truly am.”
The song will be released by Sony Music India with a marketing blitzkrieg. Earlier, Mallik, who started out with piecemeal work in “Jai Ho!” (2014), would work mostly with T-Series. He is now a signed artiste with Sony Music India. Mallik is a third-generation music director, the son of Daboo Malik, nephew to Anu Malik and the grandson of the late Sardar Malik.
