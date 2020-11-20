MUMBAI—Set to stream Dec. 4, the original series, “Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers,” offers an insight into awe-inspiring journey of the Pro Kabaddi League team, owned by Abhishek Bachchan, in the tournament’s seventh season.
Prime members in India and in more than 200 countries and territories can stream this show. Just like the leap of the players in the game, the sport of Kabaddi has transformed into the second-most watched sporting league in India.
Known to regale viewers with sporting documentaries of leading sporting teams around the world, Amazon Prime Video unveiled Nov. 20, on Instagram, the teaser of the docu-series that follows the journey of the Jaipur Pink Panthers and their quest for glory in the seventh season of the tournament.
Says Bachchan in the teaser: “I like to celebrate a victory and I really don’t like losing.” Right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.