MUMBAI — Starring Aadar Jain and Jackie Shroff and introducing Shlokka Pandit, besides featuring Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Jariwalla, Girish Kulkarni and Bharat Ganeshpure among others, “Hello Charlie” is directed by Pankaj Saraswat and produced by Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.
Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream the film starting April 9.
The trailer of “Hello Charlie” introduces us to the bizarre world of an adventure comedy, showcasing the funny antics and chemistry between the gorilla Toto and the simpleton Charlie (Aadar Jain). Taking us through an immersive journey when a billionaire’s escape results in a series of comedy of errors and strange situations, “Hello Charlie” is sure to leave the audience in splits.
Speaking about the trailer, Shroff said, “While I have always enjoyed working in a comedy, one must know that doing films in this genre is never an easy task. Credit goes to the director and his brilliant team of technicians for making such a difficult film so effortless. It was really fun working with such a talented cast and crew. It was the perfect balance as Farhan, Ritesh and Pankaj are some of the finest creators in the industry, while it was lovely working with Aadar and Shlokka. The energy they bring on the set is simply remarkable and endearing. We are glad that the film is having a global release on Amazon Prime Video that will see cinephiles across the world laugh out loud.”
Sharing his excitement, Jain said, “I am super thrilled that the trailer is finally out and the audience can finally see a glimpse of the world of “Hello Charlie.” I had a great time working with everyone who was part of the team. We have made this film with all our heart and sincerity and we hope that everyone enjoys the trailer as well as the movie.”
Debutant actress Shlokka Pandit said, “I am absolutely ecstatic, to say the very least. This is my debut movie and I feel really lucky and fortunate to have worked with Jackie-sir, Aadar and Rajpal-sir in my first film. Working with Excel Entertainment and our director Pankaj Saraswat has been a real learning experience, something that I will always cherish. It’s a surreal feeling that my debut movie is going to have a global premiere and I couldn’t have asked for more.”
“Hello Charlie” is an adventure comedy of a young simpleton (Charlie) from a small town who is given the task of transporting a gorilla (Toto) from Mumbai to Diu. A series of unexpected events unfold along the way in a roller-coaster journey.
