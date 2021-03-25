MUMBAI—Amazon Prime Video released the trailer of Season 2 of the much-loved comedy series “Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare.” The show, created by Zakir Khan, also has him playing the lead character of Ronny Bhaiya and chronicles his journey as he tries to pave his way into politics.
The first season garnered huge love from the audiences, and Season 2 will take Ronny’s journey ahead as he makes a foray into the world of politics.
The trailer fuels anticipation as it shows how rib-tickling the second season is going to be with Ronny stepping into politics, a new rivalry, and an interesting love triangle. It’s going to be double the madness and laughter as our Sakht Launda (Tough Guy) a.k.a. Ronny Bhaiya once again brings his witty sense of humor in a series of hilarious escapades.
Produced by OML and directed by Shashant Shah, the show features Zakir Hussain, Sunny Hinduja, Kumar Varun, Vyom Sharma, Alka Amin, Abhimanyu Singh, Venus Singh and Onima Kashyap in pivotal roles.
