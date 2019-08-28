MUMBAI – One of India’s leading digital content platforms, Amazon Prime, has expressed eagerness to bring Amitabh Bachchan on board in one of its shows. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan had expressed an interest to work in the digital medium and Amazon Prime seems to have heard him.
At a press conference recently, the megastar was asked whether he would be keen to explore the digital platform as an actor, to which he had replied: “I am eager to work in the digital platform. Very nice Web series are being made both in India and other countries. I would love to work in such series if someone approaches me.”
When IANS conveyed Big B’s words to the creative heads of Amazon Prime, Vijay Subramaniam, vice president of content and communications, and Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, during an event, both of them looked quite excited and immediately expressed their eagerness to create a story that fits the megastar’s stature.
Commenting on the same, Aparna Purohit told IANS: “Sure, we hear him! But, for us, everything begins with a good story, how passionate the storyteller is about that story and what is the best way we can translate that story on screen and then whatever it takes to make that story relevant, exciting and engaging.”
Subramaniam added: “We would love to do something with him! It’s just (about) finding the right story that fits not only his stature but also something that is of interest to him.”
Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan is already associated with Amazon Prime for the second season of the Web series, “Breathe,” which marks the actor’s debut in the digital platform. The second season is expected to premiere soon.
On the other hand, Amazon Prime is all set to launch its youth-based reality show, “Skulls And Roses,” featuring twin brothers Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman as the hosts.
Talking about the unique title of the reality show, Subramaniam said: “I think it is the contrast that we are trying to show, and you will see that when you watch the show. Inherently there is a conflict between these two facades in a young person’s life. Romance necessarily means sacrifice, compromise, togetherness and balance. It includes somebody else. While materialism necessarily means excluding everyone else and focusing on self. That inherent conflict has been captured in a very entertaining way, set in these two worlds. Metaphorically, it is the world of skulls, which will always be very survivalist and the world of roses, which is really beautiful, fragrant and soft.”
“Skulls And Roses” is set to premiere Aug. 30 on Amazon Prime Video.
