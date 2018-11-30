MUMBAI— Amazon Prime Video’s Prime Original, “Four More Shots Please!” is a true-to-life portrayal of the everyday highs and lows of the urban Indian woman. It will be streamed from Jan. 25, 2019.
The show takes a close look at the lives of four young, urban Indian women and gives a voice to a new generation that lives and loves on its own terms. In its first season, this 10-part comedy, drama and romance series is anchored in the unceasing friendship between four women and revolves around their relationships, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties as they live, love and deal with being women in the India of 2018.
Created in collaboration with Rangita Pritish Nandy, produced by Pritish Nandy Communications and directed by Anu Menon, the show is helmed by a predominantly female cast and crew. The series casts zero judgment or moral lessons and has no man swooping in to save our women at end of the day – this is genuinely an equal worlds show, claims Amazon. The Prime Original series will be available exclusively for Prime members across more than 200 countries and territories.
Vijay Subramaniam, director, and head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India, said, “We are thrilled to present a female-centric story of four urban Indian women, their life choices, their crises, romance and high points, helmed by their rock-solid, life-saving friendship. We have worked with a strong, female-led task force – right from the cast to the crew. ‘Four More Shots Please!’ reflects the voices of that generation of Indian women who are independent in mind, body and thought. It’s a story that hasn’t been told yet in India. Rangita’s vision and Anu’s direction has truly transformed the story into a must-watch series that is very entertaining and relatable to all our customers.”
Pritish Nandy added, “This is our tribute to our times. It’s about a generation of young women, brave and vulnerable, independent and spirited, growing up in South Mumbai and speaking the language of our times, living the life they yearn to live with courage, conviction, and confidence. It’s a funny, exciting, magical show full of wit, humor, and insight into a generation that refuses to take itself for granted. And yes, there are some great guys too on the show. They will take your breath away for they are today’s new-age men. So no, it’s not just a show about women. It’s all about us and our wonderful times. It’s about liberation from the past. It is about the magic of pure, unadulterated and yet sometimes flawed, friendship.”
The four women are caught between the traditional and modern in their struggles to be thinking women, to be free in a country caught up in chains and to be honest in a country that thrives on hypocrisy.
Written by Devika Bhagat with dialogues by Ishita Moitra, the show features Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J. and Maanvi Gagroo with Prateik Babbar, Neil Bhooplalam, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Amrita Puri, and Sapna Pabbi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.