MUMBAI—Showering fans of “The Family Man” with reason to rejoice, Amazon Prime Video Dec. 29 dropped the first poster of the new season of the well-acclaimed Amazon Original Series. The intriguing teaser shows us a picture of a time-bomb showing 2021. The New Year will see Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) and Sharib Hashmi (J.K. Talpade) taking on a bigger and deadlier mission. Along with keeping up with a high-pressure job and keeping his country safe, Srikant will also be seen juggling between his role as a father and a husband.
Ever since the release of the Season 1, “The Family Man” has received immense love, appreciation and accolades from across the globe. Coming soon on Amazon Prime Video, it is created and directed by Raj and DK and will see Priya Mani and Sharad Kelkar in the cast again. The series also marks the digital debut of South superstar Samantha Akkineni in a never-seen-before avatar.
“The Family Man,” for those who came in late (or just now), is an edgy, action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The series plots Srikant’s tightrope walk as he struggles to strike a balance between his secret, low-paying, high-pressure, high-stakes job and being a husband and father. This is as much a satirical take on the geopolitics of the region as it is the story of a middle-class man who is a world-class spy.
