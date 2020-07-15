MUMBAI — “Shakuntala Devi” is the first Indian language biopic to make its global premiere exclusively on Prime Video. Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra, and directed by Anu Menon, “Shakuntala Devi” stars National award-winning Vidya Balan as the genius, alongside Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta.
Prime members in India and more than 200 countries and territories can stream the global premiere July 31.
Amazon Prime Video today dropped the trailer for the eagerly awaited biographical drama based on the life of the world-renowned Mathematics genius. The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra. Sachin-Jigar score music.
“Stepping into the world of Shakuntala Devi was as intimidating as it was exhilarating,” said Balan. ”Her story is inspirational and makes you see how, if we believe in ourselves, the world is our oyster. A direct release on Prime Video will bring “Shakuntala Devi” one step closer to audiences across the globe where they can watch the movie at their convenience.”
“I’ve always been fascinated by Shakuntala Devi and felt hers is an incredible story that resonates with today’s world,” added Menon. “While most of us will be familiar with her natural ability for Maths, the film also explores the lesser-known personal story of Shakuntala Devi – a brilliant but vulnerable woman and mother who lived life ahead of her times and on her own terms. I am certain the global audiences will enjoy the film as much as we enjoyed creating it for them.”
Said Vikram Malhotra, producer and ceo, Abundantia Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., “This is a story of triumph against all odds, of family, of relationships and above all the story of an Indian woman who held her own against the world. I am confident that this incredible story has the power to cut across geographic boundaries when it reaches audiences across 200 countries and territories.”
Vivek Krishnani, managing director, Sony Pictures Films India, says, “At Sony Pictures, we believe in telling stories that inspire and entertain people. “Shakuntala Devi” is one such film that echoes our values and will resonate with audiences across the world.”
Here are 5 reasons why we will want to watch the film after seeing its trailer:
1) The film connects with everyone who is either besotted by or averse to Mathematics (and all those in-between!), as numbers and their science have always fascinated every child and adult. The generally light tone of the film is exhilarating and adds to the allure.
2) Vidya Balan seems set for another award-winning turn in the best traditions of her earlier rocking but diverse performances in “Parineeta,” “Paa,” “Ishqiya,” “The Dirty Picture,” “Kahaani” and “Begum Jaan.”
3) Sanya Malhotra seems set for another intense performance to complement Balan.
4) Ishita Moitra’s power-packed dialogues remind us of her terrific work in the “Four More Shots Please!” series.
5) A sense of fierce national pride is invoked as Shakuntala Devi impressed whoever challenged her intellect overseas, while others abroad remained in supreme awe of her.
