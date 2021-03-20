MUMBAI—With this move, Amazon Prime Video takes another step of taking India’s rich cultural heritage to the world across 240 countries and territories.
Produced by Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions and Prime Video, the action-adventure spectacle “Ram Setu” will be directed by Abhishek Sharma with Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi as the creative producer and will feature Akshay Kumar along with Jacqueline Fernandes and Nushrratt Bharuccha playing pivotal roles.
Following its theatrical release, “Ram Setu” will soon be available for Prime members in India and in more than 240 countries and territories.
Vijay Subramanium, director and head of content at Amazon Prime Video India said, “At Amazon Prime Video, every decision we take is from a customer-first perspective. Stories that are entrenched in Indian soil have often found an audience not only in India but across the world, and we are delighted to further take a step into co-producing by collaborating with a film that highlights our Indian heritage.”
“Our collaboration with Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment as well as with Akshay Kumar till date has been unique and highly successful; and with this step, we move into the direction of further deepening and strengthening our association. With an exemplary cast and a story that is unique yet steeped in history, we look forward to continuing to entertain our customers the world over.”
Kumar added, “The story of “Ram Setu” is one that has always intrigued and inspired me: it represents strength, bravery and love, and uniquely Indian values that have formed the moral and social fabric of our great country. I look forward to telling the story of a significant part of Indian heritage, especially for the youth and I am happy that, with Amazon Prime Video, the story will cut across geographies and strike a chord with viewers across the world.”
Vikram Malhotra, founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, added, “In India, mythology, religion and history are deeply intertwined. They form the nerve system of our nation and have always given us the foundation for great, epic storytelling. “Ram Setu” is a story formed on facts, science and historical heritage and is anchored in the deep belief of Indians since centuries.”
