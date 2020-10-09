MUMBAI — Amazon Prime Video has announced it will globally premiere nine highly-anticipated movies in five Indian languages This announcement follows the phenomenal success of the previously released global premieres. The new slate comprises of nine exciting titles spanning 5 Indian languages—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam—taking Amazon Prime Video’s total direct-to-service offering to 19 exciting movies across genres and languages.
The line-up including "Coolie No. 1" starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, the Rajkummar Rao starrer "Chhalaang," Bhumi Pednekar’s "Durgavati," Anand Devarakonda starrer "Middle-Class Melodies" (Telugu), the R. Madhavan starrer "Maara" (Tamil), "Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja" featuring Aravinnd Iyer, "Halal Love Story" (Malayalam), "Manne Number 13" (Kannada) starring Varsha and the Suriya starrer "Soorarai Pottru" (Tamil) will premiere starting Oct. 15 on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories.
The movies will premiere exclusively on Prime Video within 2020 and will be available in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.
The new slate follows the successful launch of the first wave of direct-to-service premieres of 10 films across 5 languages, which led to Amazon Prime Video expanding its footprint in India with viewership for these movies coming from over 4000 cities and towns.
Viewership titles in languages such Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam received more than 50 percent viewership from customers outside the home states, with customers from Lucknow, Kolkata, Pune and beyond streaming "Penguin," "Ponmagal Vandhal," "Law," "French Biriyani," "Sufiyum Sujatayum," "CU Soon," "V" and "Nishabdham."
The movies were also streamed and enjoyed by TV audiences in 180 countries and territories, allowing Indian filmmakers to reach a wider audience through Prime Video’s global presence. Hindi titles "Gulabo Sitabo" and "Shakuntala Devi" emerged as the two most watched movies since the launch of Prime Video in India and globally!
"Gripping content transcends geographical boundaries. The audience are always on the lookout for great entertainment, and good content will always find an audience. The resounding success of our first wave of direct-to-service movie premieres is a testament to that. This further reinforces our commitment to offering our customers a selection of riveting movies across a wide range of genres and languages,” Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India, said. “Our previous direct-to-service launches were watched in over 180 countries.”
"The disruptive, pioneering format of Direct-to-Digital movie premieres has, in many ways, been a game-changer in the way films are watched in India. Amazon Prime Video is playing a key role of not only expanding the reach and viewership of these films across the country, but also providing global customers across 200-plus countries and territories access to world-class films originating from India,” said Gaurav Gandhi, director and country general manager, Amazon Prime Video India.
He adds, “The fact that more than 50 percent of viewership of our Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam titles came from outside of the respective home states is representative of how digital distribution can expand the audience for great content. We are super excited to present our new slate and are confident that it will delight our customers in India and around the world."
"Halal Love Story" is scheduled to premiere Oct. 15. The comedy directed by Zakariya Mohammed stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Sharaf U Dheen, Grace Antony and Soubin Shahir in lead roles along with Parvathy Thiruvothu.
"Bheema Sena Nalamaharaja" (Kannada) / Oct. 29 is a family entertainer directed by Karthik Saragur. The movie stars Aravinnd Iyer, Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmesh, Achyuth Kumar and Aadya in leading roles.
"Soorarai Pottru" (Tamil) / Oct. 30, is an action drama directed by Sudha Kongara, staring Suriya in the lead with Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and Mohan Babu in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and co-produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment. This film is a fictionalized version of the book “Simply Fly” written on the life of Air Deccan founder Capt. G. R. Gopinath.
"Chhalaang" (Hindi) / Nov. 13 is an inspirational social comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha and is directed by Hansal Mehta. It is presented by Bhushan Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.
"Manne Number 13" (Kannada) / Nov. 19 is a horror thriller directed by Vivy Kathiresan. Produced by Krishna Chaitanya’s Sri Swarnalatha Productions, the film stars Varsha Bollamma, Aiswarya Gowda, Praveen Prem, Chetan Gandharva, Ramana and Sanjeiv.
"Middle Class Melodies" (Telugu) / Nov. 20, starring Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma, is a humor-packed whimsical tale depicting the congenial lives of the middle-class in the village where a young man dreams of owning a hotel in a town. The film is directed by Vinod Anantoju.
"Durgavati" (Hindi) / Dec. 11, directed by Ashok and starring Bhumi Pednekar, is a thrilling, scary ride that tells the story of an innocent government officer who is made the victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces. The film is presented by T-Series and Cape of Good Films and is an Abundantia Entertainment production.
"Maara" (Tamil) / Dec. 17, is a romantic drama film directed by Dhilip Kumar. Produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa of Pramod Films, it stars R. Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles.
"Coolie No. 1" (Hindi) / Dec. 25, is a family comedy based on the popular 1995 hit of the same name from Pooja Entertainment and is directed by David Dhawan. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jafferi and Johny Lever and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.
