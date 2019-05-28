MUMBAI—“Mind the Malhotras” is a hilarious take on modern marriage and family life showcased by depicting awkward and insane moments from a seemingly normal family of five.
Produced for Applause Entertainment by Born Free Entertainment, and directed by Sahil Sangha and Ajay Bhuyan, the all-new Amazon Original Series, has Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar in the lead and is an adaptation of the popular Israeli series “La Familigia.”
The show is a humorous take on modern marriages depicted via the life of a married couple, Rishabh and Shefali Malhotra, as they take on everyday challenges faced by this quirky family of five. The series showcases the ‘seemingly normal’ family.
With another married couple from their friends’ circle filing for divorce, Rishabh and Shefali feel that their marriage too might be on the rocks and may come to an inevitable end, if immediate measures are not taken. The couple decides to seek professional help from a therapist who digs up embarrassing moments from the family’s past.
The sitcom brings to life entertaining instances of the married couple trying to raise their family in a city, while simultaneously influenced by bizarre friends and neighbors. Through each episode, Rishabh and Shefali reflect upon instances from their lives on the couples’ counseling couch, while the therapist tries to make sense of what could cause a hindrance in their marriage.
While focusing on the couple, the show also brings to life hilarious situations ranging from their sex life, the pains of raising three children, Rishabh’s annoying mother to the mentally absent house-help.
Sushmita Mukherjee, Anandita Pagnis, Nikki Sharma, Jason D`Souza, Rahul Verma along with Denzil Smith are in the cast of the series written by Karan Sharma and Sahil Sangha.
Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said, “We are delighted to present our first sitcom. The show is a fun take on the everyday lives of a modern, upwardly-mobile, suburban Indian couple. Packed with relatable moments and laugh-out-loud humor, we believe that the show will be loved by audiences across the country. We have received great appreciation from our customers for our comedy offerings and are excited to continue building on it with this series.”
Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said “Sitcoms in India make for a great family watch and we are happy to adapt this Armoza Formats show and present a new story with fresh, relatable characters. The story arcs borrow from real life, and I am sure viewers will find moments and conversations that mirror their lives. At Applause, we strive to develop rich and premium content that will delight audiences. We hope that viewers will enjoy what we have in store for them with this new Amazon Original Series.”
The series will go live June 7 as a 9-episode story. Watch the trailer here.
