MUMBAI — Staying true to their “summer commitment,” the talented duo, Raj & DK, are back with the trailer launch date for the new season of the highly acclaimed Amazon Original “The Family Man” with a bigger scale, higher stakes and a new mission for the world-class spy Srikant Tiwari. The show is expected to stream June 4, and reportedly, minus any cuts.
The trailer for the new season is scheduled for a launch May 19.
In the new season, Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, is back with his most-awaited action spy thriller. This time around, the struggle is more intense because not only is he struggling to balance his family and his ever-demanding professional life, but he also faces a new nemesis in suicide bomber Raji (Samantha Akkineni).
A middle-class man, Tiwari works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The series explores his tight-rope walk as he struggles to strike a balance between his secretive, low-paying, high-pressure, high-stakes job and being a husband and a father.
The award-winning Amazon Original series marks the digital debut of Akkineni, who joins the stellar ensemble cast including Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur. The show also features Tamil cinema actors including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal.
Produced by D2R Films, the much-awaited show will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.
