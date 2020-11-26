MUMBAI—Amazon Prime Video unveils the first look of its upcoming medical drama “Mumbai Diaries 26/11,” an Amazon Original Series that pays homage to the frontline heroes and celebrates the undying human spirit.
Created by Nikkhil Advani and produced byEmmay Entertainment, “Mumbai Diaries 26/11” pays tribute to the fortitude of frontline heroes when faced with unprecedented danger and spins the Mumbai tragedy into the medical zone to give a new twist to a tale oft-narrated on web and in cinema.
Starring Konkana Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai and Shreya Dhanwanthary, the series depicts the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics and hospital staff and will launch on Amazon Prime Video in March 2021.
On the 12th anniversary of the dreadful Mumbai terror attacks, Amazon Prime Video unveiled the first look of its upcoming Original Series Mumbai. Directed by Nikkhil Advani along with Nikhil Gonsalves, it is set against the backdrop of the terror attacks of November 26, 2008.
The series plays out in a hospital and depicts the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics and hospital staff, who worked tirelessly to save lives during the attacks that ravaged the city. It will launch simultaneously across 200 countries and territories.
Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said, “The dreadful night of Mumbai terror attacks of November 26 is etched into the minds of every Indian. Our show pays homage to all the frontline workers, martyrs and their families who risked their lives to save others. We are unveiling the first look of the series as an ode to their bravery and sacrifice. The show is a tribute to the spirit of Mumbai. We are extremely happy to collaborate with one of India’s finest directors, Nikkhil Advani, to present the untold stories of 26/11.”
Talking about the show’s theme, Advani added, “We Mumbaikars often discuss where we were on that fateful night when this devastating incident shook the entire city. There have been several shows and films centered on the incident, but no one has explored the doctors’ side. With this medical drama, we aim to champion the human spirit in the face of unprecedented danger and celebrate the brave doctors who had saved the day while keeping the sensitivity of the topic in mind.”
