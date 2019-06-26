MUMBAI—“Comicstaan” becomes the first Indian Amazon Original to launch a second season, and this was done as a part of its Prime Day 2019 celebrations. The first three episodes of the much-awaited second season are set to release Jul. 12 followed by a weekly release, only on Prime Video.
Ace comedians Zakir Khan, Neeti Palta and Season 1 host Sumukhi Suresh join season one judges Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kanan Gill, Kenny Sebastian and Kaneez Surka to find India’s next big comedian.Comedian Urooj Ashfaq joins Abish Mathew as a host for this season, which is an eight-episode hunt for India’s next big comedy sensation.
Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said, “When we first launched the service in India, we identified comedy as one of the most important genres for our customers and we focused on providing a strong selection while also creating a disruptive unscripted format for them. We believe we delivered on this promise through “Comicstaan” Season one, which, in many ways, was a game-changer in the way unscripted comedy content is viewed in India. The show with its pioneering format, received a phenomenal response from audiences and encouraged us to push the boundaries of creativity further. So here we are, with a brand new season of this exciting show with fantastic new talent, a new jury panel and newer, rib-tickling jokes. Our customers are in for many treats.”
Dhruv Sheth, Managing Partner, OML, said, “Our long-standing association with Amazon Prime Video continues to grow stronger through successful launches of great new and original content. We are truly proud of the institution we have created in ‘Comicstaan,’ that is not just a show that’s different, funny and engaging but has also become an institute, wherein we are able to discover, hone and present new stand-up comedians to Indian audiences. We are very excited about the new season that is even bigger in scale and talent.”
Watch the trailer here.
