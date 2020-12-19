MUMBAI—Created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar (who makes his digital debut after immense success in the movies), the 9-part series “Tandav” features an ensemble cast headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Sunil Grover.
“Tandav” will premiere on Amazon Prime Video Jan.15, 2021 in over 200 countries and territories. The political drama also features Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub , Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani among others.
Set in Delhi, the series will take viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncover the manipulations, charades as well as the dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power. Alongside Zafar, “Tandav” is also the digital debut of Dimple Kapadia.
Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said, “As we usher in 2021, we are delighted to present our first drama, a lush exploration of power. With Ali Abbas Zafar steering the ship and an outstanding cast led by Saif, Dimple, Sunil and Zeeshan, who will be seen in truly unique avatars, we are confident that this series will resonate with everyone seeking content that is both entertaining and intriguing.”Zafar said, “Through “Tandav,” we take audiences into the power-hungry world of politics. As you watch the show, you’ll realize that there is no right or wrong, there is no black or white; the world of power is about grays. I believe that content must be backed by credible performances and I am fortunate to have such heavyweights in the show. I’m excited that my debut as a creator-director in the digital domain is with Amazon Prime Video, which will take this story to millions across the world!”
Some viewers who have had the opportunity to see the show have called it India’s answer to “House of Cards.” So let us see what everyone else thinks of “Tandav,” which translates as “Dance of Fury.”
