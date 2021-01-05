MUMBAI—Created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the 9-part series features an ensemble cast headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Sunil Grover and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video Jan. 15 in India and over 240 countries and territories.
“Tandav” marks the digital debut of Dimple Kapadia and presents Saif Ali Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub and Sunil Grover in never-before-seen avatars.
After the teaser last month that left viewers intrigued, Amazon Prime Video welcomed the New Year by unveiling the trailer of the show directed by Zafar, who makes his digital directorial debut with this series after five successes, hits and blockbusters on the big screen in the last decade.
The ensemble cast includes Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub , Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani (!!!), Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani among others.
The trailer takes viewers behind the closed, chaotic corridors of power and politics. Set in the capital of the world’s largest democracy, the series is a gripping, fictional drama that showcases the lengths to which people go in the pursuit of power.
Talking about his character, Khan said, “The entertainment industry in India is going through a renaissance and stories like “Tandav” are at the forefront of this change. As an actor, for me a good piece of dramatic writing and a compelling creation featuring grey characters is always exciting. As I read about the complexities of my character Samar and dived deeper into the world of “Tandav,” I knew that I had to play this character.”
Said Kapadia. “It is fiction that perhaps gives you a vivid insight into backroom politicking and what goes on in the country’s power corridors. Anuradha is the kind of character that I have never played before and I am glad to be making my digital debut with a show that is backed by a credible cast and crew. With multiple layers and so many characters, I hope this series intrigues and engages the audience.”
“In “Tandav,” I will not be seen wearing a saree and making people laugh!” comments Sunil Grover. “Gurpal is a multi-layered character and something I have never done. Having worked with Ali earlier, I knew that “Tandav” will be a compelling storyline that is edgy yet entertaining. Ali has created a world that is gripping and given my character the depth that an actor longs for. Saying yes to this role was instinctive and working with accomplished artistes such as Saif and Dimple-ji is a bonus.”
Synopsis:
The charismatic leader of a premiere political party, Samar Pratap (Saif Ali Khan), feels he is ready to inherit the chair of PM after his party wins the (Lok Sabha) elections. Samar’s father, the party patriarch and the prime minister of the country, Devki Nandan (Tigmanshu Dhulia), is not willing to retire yet. Anuradha, Devki’s close associate (Dimple Kapadia) and party senior leader Gopal Das (Kumud Mishra) are few of many other leaders considering themselves fit to sit the chair.
But the chair never comes easy.
A parallel story plays out with the idealistic campus activist Shiva (Zeeshan Ayub), who becomes an overnight youth icon as he shines at a political event. Shiva wants to bring about the change, sway the youth and overthrow the power pillars. Shiva gets the first taste of power and his and Samar’s lives intersect as the national politics meets the campus activism. The dance of politics ensues as a series of events that expose the inherent deceit, manipulation, greed, ambition and violence in all the relationships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.