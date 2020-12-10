MUMBAI—Amazon Prime Video’s original “Unpaused” brings together five director entities in Hindi cinema—Raj & DK, Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Nitya Mehra and Avinash Arun to create Amazon Prime Video’s original Hindi anthology film. “Unpaused” will release Dec. 18 in over 200 countries and territories.
The five Hindi short films have been filmed during the pandemic and featuring stories about New Beginnings.
• “Glitch” directed by Raj & DK stars Gulshan Deviah and Saiyami Kher
In these times when people fear human contact, a hypochondriac meets a delightfully strange girl on a blind date, which turns out to be far more meaningful than he anticipated.
• “Apartment” directed by Nikkhil Advani stars Richa Chadha, Sumeet Vyas and Ishwak Singh
When the owner of a successful online news magazine learns of her husband’s sexual indiscretions, she is left shocked and unable to come to terms with it. Hopeless, she spirals into a dark maze of self-blame and attempts to end her own life. Enter a ray of hope in the guise of a pesky intruder. Through their interactions, she finds the inner strength to face her unpleasant situation and then move on.
• “Rat – A – Tat” directed by Tannishtha Chatterjee stars Rinku Rajguru and Lillete Dubey
Two women four decades apart— one who chose to be alone and the other who is alone because of circumstances, confront loneliness and form an unlikely friendship during lockdown which brings them hope and a new beginning.
• “Vishaanu” directed by Avinash Arun stars Abhishek Banerjee and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan
During the lockdown, a young migrant family, after being thrown out of their rented house for not being able to pay the rent, decides to illegally sneak into a lavish sample flat that is in the same building in which they were working as construction workers. This time, for them, is a dream lived for a momentary period as well as a curse to cope up with their stark reality.
• “Chaand Mubarak” directed by Nitya Mehra stars Ratna Pathak Shah and Shardul Bharadwaj
An affluent, middle-aged single woman is forced to seek the help of a young rickshaw driver to run some errands during Mumbai's lockdown. The woman is stubborn and class-conscious and resents the driver’s orthodox views on women. As these two strangers from opposite sides of the track spend three days together, they slowly start peeling away their defenses and form an unlikely friendship based on newfound respect and understanding, realizing they are not so different after all as they are both lonely in the big city of dreams.
The anthology follows the successful launch of “Putham Pudhu Kaalai,” the Tamil five-film anthology.
“We are excited to extend our successful association with Amazon Prime Video and explore a new genre together,” said Raj and DK. “Creating “The Family Man” was a liberating experience for us as content creators. And the assurance of thinking unconstrained encouraged us to extend our collaboration with “Glitch.” We loved making the short, as we tried a new style and genre. It was a bizarrely unique experience shooting it during the pandemic, and with all kinds of restrictions. We hope the audience will appreciate this new effort!”
“After the recent success of “Paatal Lok,” I am delighted to extend my collaboration with Amazon Prime Video with a new genre,” said director Arun, “It has been an introspective journey for all of us, as we seek to convey these messages through this film. It has also challenged us to drum up innovative ways of telling a story, keeping in mind safety and health protocols that are the need of the hour.”
Mehra added, “It felt great to be back on set and on shoot after months of being indoors. I was happy that Amazon said it wasn’t just about lockdown, but it was about them wanting us to tell stories that reflected positivity, and that’s how “Chand Mubarak” came about, because I wanted to actually celebrate an unlikely friendship. I am always happy to join forces with Amazon Prime Video, I feel they’re my creative collaborators, a home away from home.”
“In such unprecedented times, new beginnings are the only hope for many across the world. It’s inspiring to join creative forces with four other incredibly talented directors and collaborate with Amazon Prime Video, with writers Devika Bhagat and Ishita Moitra and producer Rangita Nandy and the actors to bring alive one such story out of many, many stories of these really special times. Shot under lockdown rules, it was both exciting and challenging to bring alive the story. I hope the viewers relate and connect with it the way we connected and felt while making it,” said Chatterjee.
“Being a part of “Unpaused” was a no-brainer as far as I was concerned. Not only was it an opportunity to be part of this wonderful ensemble of storytellers and allow us to take one more step in the collaborative relationship we had forged with Amazon Prime with the soon to be released “Mumbai Diaries,” but it also personally allowed me to explore complex emotions in a simple way, one that the traditional format would never have permitted me to do,” added Advani.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.