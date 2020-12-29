MUMBAI—Amazon Prime Video released the trailer of R. Madhavan’s and Shraddha Srinath’s much-awaited Tamil musical drama, “Maara.” Taking the audiences through a heartfelt fairytale of love and hope, the Tamil movie will bring smiles and win hearts. “Maara” also features Alexander Babu, Shivada Nair, Mouli, Padmavati Rao and Abhirami in other prominent roles.
Directed by Dhilip Kumar, “Maara” is produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa under Pramod Films. Prime members in India and 200 countries and territories can stream “Maara” from Jan. 8.
Taking the viewers into a picturesque world, the story showcases the life of Paaru (Shraddha Srinath), and how she finds a diary full of sketches and paintings in her new apartment. Awestruck by the paintings, Paaru heads out to find the artist Maara (R Madhavan). Her journey traverses through a new realm of art, music, drama, romance and hope, ensuring a soul-satisfying experience.
Talking about his role, R. Madhavan said, ““Maara” extends from being a person to a world filled with pleasant people. The conversations these people have are grounded, yet the experiences they have are surreal, and that makes the audience an interesting part of the ensemble.”
“The role of my character has been crafted with foremost importance given to the honesty in the relationships he shares with others. And that trait makes the person as somebody that the audience falls in love with instantly. You can feel him touching lives without actually putting in an effort.”
He adds, “To me, this was the essence of this guy that got me excited to play him. The film revolves around these relationships and the beauty in sharing experiences. It’s a very sweet world to be in. And to bring this entire world to life, there are some stellar performances delivered by the other members of the cast. I share a very special relationship with many of them both on- and off-screen and that made many of my scenes more than just memorable. I am sure and look forward to the audience experiencing the same extent of joy while watching. This one is close to my heart and is about get close to yours too.”
Srinath commented, “Paaru is a girl who doesn’t know what she wants. But she sure can tell what she doesn’t! She also has a sense of motivation and empathy that draws her to other people. Paaru is the girl with whom you’re just an acquaintance, chilling with her for a moment and then suddenly, you are her partner in crime. I really love the way she explores, gets lost in puzzles and retains that kid within, while being part of this world that has some epic stories and people.”
And so, when Paaru sees a fairytale she had heard from a stranger as a child painted across the walls of a coastal town, she goes in search of the man who painted it — Maara.
