MUMBAI — Gaurang Doshi Productions’ web series “7th Sense” will begin filming in the UAE this August, with the visas and permissions in final stages at the moment. 15 crew members consisting of the technical team will reach UAE on the morning of Aug. 1 by Emirates Airlines.
Ameesha Patel, Prateik Babbar and Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam are the latest additions to the already star-studded cast of the web series. The trio join the R Madhavan, Ronit Roy, Chunky Pandey, Tanuj Virwani, Aashim Gulati, Sana Saeed, Ahsaas Channa, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sajjad Delafrooz and Manuj Sharma.
Last month, Doshi had revealed his debut in the world of digital entertainment with the launch of two web series, “7th Sense” and “Line of Fire.”
Both the big-budget web series are being produced under the patronage of His Excellency Suhail Mohd. Al Zarooni, a businessman, Guinness World Record holder and Ambassador at Large, Dubai, and will be filmed in the UAE.
“With Ameesha Patel and Prateik Babbar joining the crew, I can only say that the action will get more exciting. I have always believed in creating larger-than-life canvases and we are here to create a magnum opus. Audiences will be enthralled with the spectacular locales, gripping storylines, fascinating plot and glamorous sets presented in these intriguing murder mysteries,” said Doshi. “Shooting for Season 1 and 2 will be completed in about 140 days, with most of the action happening in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.”
Patel said: “I am extremely excited to make my debut in a web series, with such a wonderful concept and content, and am equally excited to start the web series in the UAE, a country that I am so fond of and visit very often. I love the people, the culture, the food and the glamorous and larger-than-life locations that are going to make the web series even more thrilling. It certainly feels great to start working after being in lockdown for four months.”
She goes on, “Gaurang and I have wanted to associate together on films in the past but somehow that didn’t happen. Now that I have got this opportunity, I am glad to be making my web series debut with a good friend and producer. Gaurang always mounts his works on a huge canvas and I am sure this time too he will not leave any stone unturned and will do his best to make his mark in digital entertainment too.”
Excited about getting back to shooting, Babbar said, “I feel blessed to be shooting again and salute Gaurang for making this project happen. The audience should expect the unexpected, a wild roller coaster ride, and my character will make the ride wilder, so buckle up!”
Elli AvrRam stated,“I don’t really know how to express how excited I am to get back to a set, to step into a character and just live that character, be that character and just shoot. I feel so blessed and grateful that sir is putting his belief in me, for letting me be a part of this show. That really means a lot to me and I will do my best to make him proud, and hopefully, we will work on many more projects together.”
The prep work for “Line of Fire,” the fast-paced espionage thriller, will also begin simultaneously. It will comprise of two seasons and boasts of superstars like Prakash Raj, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Tanuj Virwani, Vijay Raaz, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Kabir Singh, Sana Saeed, Manu Rishi and Tanvi Azmi.
“7th Sense” is being directed by Karan Darra and the story and screenplay are by Gibran Noorani. “Line of Fire” is written by Shayak Roy and Ankul Singh and directed by Shayak Roy.
Madhu Bhandari, Amey D. Nargolkar and Munir Awan are the associate producers for both the web series, while Parag Parekh and Ronak are the financial advisors.
