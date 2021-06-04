MUMBAI — Despite her parents’ fears, anxieties and panic when they see the situation in India, Jacqueline Fernandez is determined to stay in India and continue with the work she is doing against the pandemic as well.
The actress, who recently did a cameo in “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai,” is now doing “Bhoot Police,” “Cirkus,” “Bachchan Pandey” and also the mega-budget, “Ram Setu.”
Her schedules have been thrown off-track as Fernandez had begun shooting between December 2020 and the second lockdown in April 2021. Her latest schedule for “Ram Setu” was also dropped when leading man Akshay Kumar himself contracted Covid-19 along with some others from the crew.
Though this wave was unexpected, she says, it was marked by many people, including film denizens, coming out to help those in distress.
And Fernandez, socially active at the best of times, is also contributing various measures through her foundation. And so, despite her parents’ anxious wishes that she come and stay with them in Bahrain, and her relatives calling her to Sri Lanka, she will continue to hold fort in her “karmabhoomi”—India.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.