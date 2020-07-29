MUMBAI — Amika Shail, currently known for her portrayal of Vayu Pari in SAB TV’s “Baal Veer Returns” is essaying an important character in the Akshay Kumar starrer “Laxmmi Bomb,” which releases soon on Disney + Hotstar. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film is an official Hindi remake of 2011’s Tamil hit “Kanchana,” which starred Lawrence in the lead.
Not many would know that besides being an actress, Shail is a trained singer and featured in the top 10 YouTube singers in the country. Born and brought up in Uttarpara in Hooghly district of West Bengal; Shail had her first brush with the entertainment industry when at the age of 9 she had sung at “Li’l Champs.”
She had sung for the Mahie Gill-Nana Patekar starrer “Wedding Anniversary.” Says Shail, “I am very happy to be share screen-time with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor and Sharad Kelkar. Although my character has a limited presence, it will have a lasting impact on the audiences.”
The singer-turned-actress bagged her first acting assignment in the Aapka Colors TV series “Udaan,” after which she landed a role on Star Plus’ “Divya Drishti.”
“After being a singer, I realized that I could try my hand at acting. I was very fascinated by the television industry right from the time I participated in singing reality shows. I admit that I came to Mumbai with the goal of being a singer, but acting drew me towards it. “Udaan” boosted my confidence and motivated me to go for more.”
She adds, “I could not believe my ears when I heard that I was finalized for the character I auditioned for “Laxmmi Bomb.” It was like a dream come true. When I look back, I realize that it has been a great journey and I thank the Almighty for the same. I have two other completed projects that will be announced soon.”
