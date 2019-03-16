MUMBAI—“PM Narendra Modi” is one of the most anticipated films in 2019. The anticipation for the film has gone a notch higher after the looks of the ensemble cast came out.
Among all the characters, Amit Shah is one of the closest people in the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His character is played by veteran Manoj Joshi. The second poster of the film will be launched by Shah himself in Delhi Mar. 18.
Said producer Sandip SSingh, “This film is closest to my heart. A story like this needs to be told. It is an honor to have the poster launched by Mr. Amit Shah. No one could have been better than him to reveal to poster.” The makers had unveiled the first look and poster of the film in January in 23 languages, made a splash on the internet.
Directed by Omung Kumar, “PM Narendra Modi” will traverse the journey of Narendra Damodardas Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as Chief Minister onto his landmark win at the 2014 election and finally being nominated as the Prime Minister of India.
Co-produced by Suresh Oberoi and Anand Pandit and directed by Omung Kumar, it stars Vivekanand Oberoi in and as ‘Modi, Boman Irani, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Sengupta, Anjan Shrivastav, Yatin Karyekar, Rajendra Gupta, Akshat R Saluja, Jimesh Patel and Darshan Kumaar in important roles. The film will be releasing Apr. 12.
