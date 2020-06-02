MUMBAI — A few celebrities have taken an initiative to help the LGBT community along with sex workers and HIV-infected people.
Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle to share “Badhaai Ho” director Amit Sharma’s short film on transgenders. He is also urging people to contribute for them in the initiative is led by the NGO Phool Versha Foundation and NamMyoho Daan.
Bachchan’s Instagram post read, “Dear Friend and prominent director Amit Sharma makes a short film on LGBT. All my good wishes @phoolversha”
Helping the needy and hungry, Phool Versha Foundation and NamMyoho Daan is an initiative led by Amit Sharma, Kanika Dhillon, Ness Wadia and Garima Arora to support the LGBT community across India. They are also helping migrant laborers on a daily basis. In a country of 1.3 billion, the LGBT community constitutes approximately two million.
