MUMBAI— After the recent announcement about his generous donation towards the Kerala Relief Fund, Amitabh Bachchan also helped the farmers pay off their debts and also help the families of martyrs. Along with wife Jaya, the actor personally handed over the amount to them recently in Mumbai.
He was given a list of such families and farmers by the Maharashtra government. He called those families privately to his house and personally handed them the cheques.
Rs 2.03 crore have been given to 360 farmers all over Maharashtra. The farmers have been given No-Objection Certificates, and their loans have been directly cleared by Bachchan with the bank, which means the farmers are now debt-free for life. Rs 2.20 crore were given to 44 martyr families in Maharashtra.
There are 112 beneficiaries, and from the total amount, 60 percent goes to the widow, and 20 percent to the army martyr’s mother and father, respectively.
Bachchan blogged emotionally, “They gave up their lives for the nation .. they left behind wives, parents, young children, and some yet-to-be-born .. they fought for our lives for our protection and for our nation .. they sacrificed, so we could live to write about them.. I collected a list of them, called a symbolic few over and gave them some monetary relief .. they are 44 that sacrificed their lives.. I honoured 112 of their family .. I shall continue to do more within my limited means .. but I shall not call them over to meet them personally .. I do not do this for self gain or praise..I shall not meet them for it is difficult to see the faces of those that they left behind .. to suffer the pain of departure, absence and the uncertainty of the future ..Of those that came over .. there was not a single smile on any .. choked with emotion, I tried to get over the formality as soon as I could and left .. it is hard .. very hard to imagine their pain anguish and helplessness .. I hope there can be an example here for many more to come forward and extend whatever help they can for these true heroes.. And then soon after , the farmers .. loans with Banks and committing suicide for sums of 10-15-20, 000 rupees.. shocking.. I paid off their loans.. 360 of them, within whatever means of my personal .. had done it before .. shall do it again ..their smiles and gratitude was heartwarming..life shifts .. from the dark to the light.. and may it ever for us all .. particularly for them that find themselves insecure and with need .. farmers ..”
