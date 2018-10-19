MUMBAI— Ace choreographer Prabhudheva has directed a fun dance number, “Vashmalle” (a term meaning “Dance your heart out and make merry”) in “Thugs Of Hindostan” that will see the two legends Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan dance their heart out after getting drunk.
Yash Raj Films’ mega-action adventure is about an epic war and adventure on the high seas and is releasing this Diwali. Director Vijay Krishna Acharya says, “It is amazing that we could write in a suitable moment in the film that sees these two icons of Indian cinema shake a leg with each other, and the song will stand out because of their infectious energy and camaraderie. The song presents Mr. Bachchan and Aamir in the mood to celebrate. The sequence will show them getting drunk during the celebrations and then breaking out to dance on this high-energy number. It is a priceless moment that we have captured.”
Sukhwinder Singh and Vishal Dadlani have sung the song, while Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics composed by Ajay-Atul. Watch the song and its making videos here.
