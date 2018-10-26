MUMBAI—Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has praised superstar Aamir Khan and says that he is the beacon that shines in China and the world from the films in India.
Bachchan said that the Chinese Ambassador visited the sets of the quiz based show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" to praise Bollywood actors, who are most popular in China.
"The Chinese Ambassador visits the KBC sets to give praise to the film celebrities that are most popular in his country. He shakes my hand... I shift it to Aamir and tell him Aamir is the beacon that shines in China and the world over from the films in India," Big B wrote on his blog.
China has emerged as a new market for Hindi films. Aamir Khan's sports biography "Dangal" earned a staggering $190 million in China. His "Secret Superstar" grossed over Rs 200 crore within five days of its release.
Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan are now gearing up for the release of their upcoming film "Thugs Of Hindostan."
The film, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh, has been directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and is set to release on Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.