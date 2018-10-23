MUMBAI—Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan both learned sword-fighting for the extravagant action sequences of “Thugs Of Hindostan,” the biggest visual spectacle of 2018 that boasts of larger-than-life, never-seen-before cinematic experience for audiences this Diwali. Bachchan (who plays the role of the fierce warrior Khudabaksh) and Aamir Khan (the wily and not to be trusted Firangi) come together on screen for the first time.
Both Bachchan and Khan had to go through rigorous action training before they shot the intricate and exhausting action sequences.
Bachchan said, “Much before we actually went through these sequences, Victor (director Vijay Krishna Acharya) and Adi (producer Aditya Chopra) had said that maybe we should train a bit. So, we did a lot of sword moments in the gym. There is a lot of action, whether it is jumping off a building, doing somersaults, diving or climbing up. These were all done live. If you have committed yourself to a project, then I guess you have to put aside all apprehensions and challenges and do what you have been asked to do.”
Added Khan, “Just before I did ‘Thugs..,’ I did ‘Dangal.’ Both Fatima and I were training for a year-and-a-half in wrestling, and in wrestling, the stance is very low. You bend at the waist, and you stand as low as possible. So instinctively, I used to stand low, so they had to try and get that out from me. A lot of initial training went into boxing, kicking, rolling and sword-fighting. A lot of that was done, which gave us a good foundation for this kind of a film.”
The film also stars Katrina Kaif as the gorgeous performer Suraiyya and Shaikh as the daredevil Zafira. “Thugs of Hindostan” is set to release on Nov. 8, a national holiday, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.