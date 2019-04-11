MUMBAI—Movie connoisseurs can look forward to Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi coming together onscreen for the first time, for an intriguing mystery thriller produced by Anand Pandit and directed by Rumi Jaffrey.
The thriller is set to release Feb. 21, 2020. The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. Anand Pandit has been at the forefront of successful cinematic ventures such as “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2,” “Satyamev Jayate,” and the recent blockbuster “Total Dhamaal.”
Pandit said, “My friendship with Mr. Bachchan goes back a long way. I have not met any other actor who matches his skill and commitment. It is an honor to be a part of creating a film with him, and I have always admired Emraan's body of work, so am looking forward to seeing him onscreen with the legend for the first time. Given the subject of the film, I do believe we have a winner in our hands.”
Writer-director Rumi Jaffrey, on returning to direction with a fascinating storyline and the casting coup, added, “A film is a collaborative effort, and when you have one of the best actors in front of the camera and a veteran producer behind the lens supporting you and leading all creative efforts, then making the film is a fantastic experience!” Yes, you could have also mentioned Hashmi, Jaffrey-saab!
While other details around the film are under wraps, initial reports suggest it to be a noir (Oh God! Not another!) thriller. The film will begin its first shooting schedule May 10.
