MUMBAI — Global Citizen’s “VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World” was an initiative started to reunite the world and to help all those affected by the pandemic and to encourage everyone to get vaccinated. The concert aimed to encourage governments and pharmaceutical companies to make vaccines available at non-profit prices. Over the past few weeks, governments and celebrities around the world have contributed towards helping India with medical aid and funds.
Amitabh Bachchan virtually attended the concert. India is facing the worst COVID-19 surge and the situation is becoming critical, with an oxygen and drug crisis and rising number of cases, and Bachchan also shared a glimpse of his message in which he urged all to help India in the critical situation. “Every effort counts,” he said as he appealed to the world.
Speaking after Prince Harry, who introduced him, he said, “Namaskar, this is Amitabh Bachchan. My country India is battling with the sudden surge of the second wave of COVID-19. As a global citizen, I appeal to all global citizens to rise up, speak to your governments, pharmaceutical companies and ask them to donate, to give, to extend a helping hand, to the public that needs it the most. Every effort counts.”
He concluded with a quote by Mahatma Gandhi: “In a gentle way you can shake the world. Thank you.”
Bachchan also posted a video on his social media and captioned it, “Privileged to be a part of the concert .. and the fight for India .. .”
The concert witnessed several celebrities and world-renowned singers including Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Ben Affleck and many more.
Back home, Bachchan has also donated Rs 2 crore to Delhi Gurdwara’s COVID 19 care centre and even arranged oxygen cylinders: his latest move to help in the war against COVID.
