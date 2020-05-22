MUMBAI — Welcome to the world of “Gulabo Sitabo,” where two slimy and scheming foxes are caught in a game of one-upmanship, each one attracting other members to their clan and with an agenda of his own.
Meet Mirza (Amitabh Bachchan) — a 78 years-old landlord, who would move heaven and earth for his most prized possession — an old depleted mansion in the heart of Lucknow.
But this garden of roses comes with its own cluster of pricky thorns — tenants. Among them most prominently is Baankey (Ayushmann Khuranna), a shrewd, sly and squatted tenant, who matches Mirza bit for bit.
“Gulabo Sitabo” is a hilarious, slice-of-life dramedy minus a heroine, much like Bachchan’s earlier “102 Not Out.” The movie will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video June 12 in more than 200 countries and territories.
