MUMBAI — Ever since the first look of Amitabh Bachchan from the film “Chehre” directed by Rumy Jafry has been released, fans have been raving about it on various digital platforms. The anticipation has been building up and the teaser and the trailer were shared a few months back, but the film has been delayed due to the pandemic.
As the restrictions on shooting have been lifted again, the team of “Chehre” is getting back on the sets to make sure that the audience gets their dose of entertainment.
The makers of the mystery thriller film that stars Emraan Hashmi have resumed the final leg of the movie. Recently, Bachchan shot for the video of the title-track in Mumbai. The video is being directed by Kookie Gulati, who last directed the Abhishek Bachchan starrer “The Big Bull”.
Bachchan has recited a poem written by Rumy Jafry for the title track, which was tuned by Shekhar Ravjiani of Vishal-Shekhar, with 107 musicians from Prague.
Producer Anand Pandit said, “This film is extremely special to all of us. We have poured our hearts into it. It is an exciting movie and we have been waiting for over a year to bring it to the big screen for the audience to enjoy it. We want to make sure that the experience has everything, and that is why this title-track video is so important. I am glad that we can shoot with Bachchan-ji again for it. We have maintained all safety protocols and are working on making this a memorable shooting experience for all.”
While Bachchan plays the role of a counsel, Hashmi is a business tycoon. The two play a game of façade to uncover the truth.
Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment “Chehre” also stars Krystle D’Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Annu Kapoor and Raghubir Yadav.
