MUMBAI—Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who returns as host of the popular quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" in its season 11 on Aug. 19, said that he feels really embarrassed talking about the charitable work he does, and urged people to support flood victims of Western Maharashtra.
Amitabh Bachchan was interacting with the media at the launch of "Kaun Banega Crorepati 11" on Aug. 13 in Mumbai.
A staggering 3.78 lakh people have been shifted to 432 temporary relief camps set up by the Maharashtra government in flood-hit Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara districts, and people are criticizing Bollywood celebrities who aren't donating their money to flood victims as most of time they come forward when such incidents happen in other states.
Talking about criticism Bollywood celebrities are facing, Bachchan said: "It will be wrong to think that way. I feel a lot of people do charitable work, but they don't talk about it, and the media also doesn't know about it. I am one of them. I feel really embarrassed when I talk about my charitable work, but people who are working towards minimizing after-effects of natural calamities know which celebrities have done their bit towards the cause."
"I feel apart from celebrities; the general public should also support people who are in distress. Before coming to this press conference, I was talking with Chief Minister of Maharashtra (Devendra Fadnavis) on whether they have established any kind of forum about it which I can talk through my social media accounts," Big B added.
On film front, Amitabh Bachchan next will be seen onscreen in Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund," Ayan Mukherji's "Brahmastra" and Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo."
