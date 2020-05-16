MUMBAI — Amitabh Bachchan gives the prelude to the first episode of Naik Naik & Company’s series of webinars premiering May 15.
The world is reeling under the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Media & Entertainment industry has also been deeply impacted and the uncertainty is being felt by all. While some may dwell about the present, Naik Naik and Company believes in looking ahead and embracing the future with optimism and positivity.
Titled “Post COVID 19- The Rise of a New Dawn,” the webinar is a platform exclusively focused on and for the industry. The platform aims to bring together people and influencers from across the Media & Entertainment industry to share their thoughts on the real issues, and see how to overcome this and maximize the future, that is, how do we “Revive, Rediscover, Reinvent and Rebuild.”
The first episode titled “Revive, Relive, Rebuild—The Optimistic View” opens the weekend to a journey of deep insights and introspection and a vision for the road ahead.
There is an impressive line-up of panelists for the premiere show. Each of them is dynamic and brings a wealth of experience. They have walked the path of reviving, reliving and rebuilding over the years: Anil Kapoor, Kabir Khan, Shibasish Sarkar, group CEO, content, Digital and Gaming at Reliance Entertainment, Jayantilal Gada, CMD, Pen India Limited, J. D. Majethia, actor, producer-director, Hats Off Productions, Amrita Pandey, CEO, Junglee Pictures and Anjum Rajabali, executive committee member, Screen Writers Association.
