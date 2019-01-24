MUMBAI—Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked with Boman Irani in "Lakshya," "Waqt - The Race Against Time” and "Bhootnath Returns," says he would love to collaborate with him on-screen again.
Amitabh Bachchan spoke at the launch of Boman Irani's production house Irani MovieTone here on Jan. 24. He said it takes guts for an actor to start his own production house.
"There are very few among us who are actually brave enough to start something like this that Boman has. I congratulate Boman and to this wonderful company that he has launched. May this ever succeed and may this produce many more writers that we so desperately need.
"I hope to see Boman with me on-screen again, but for God sake, I hope that he will not upstage me again," Big B said.
The veteran actor stressed on the importance of a writer.
"I have always believed that a writer is the most important person in a project. They conceive the story; they write the screenplay," he said and praised Irani for recognizing the importance of writers in the filmmaking process.
"Writers conceive the artistes in terms of how they will speak and what they will wear, where they will go, how they will perform and what dialogue they will say. It is all done by a writer. It's a great moment that Boman has recognized a very important aspect of filmmaking, and I congratulate him for that, Big B added.
Boman invited Alexander Dinelaris, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Alejandro G Inarritu's "Birdman," for a day-long screenwriting workshop.
Asked whether he will now concentrate on his production house over acting, Boman Irani said: "I will always be an actor. It is just that I have found a new craft... writing. Ever since I was a kid, I used to write, but I was writing badly."
Talking about Dinelaris' screenwriting workshop, he said: "Over the years, I decided to learn the craft by reading books, and I met Alex in New York. He is like my brother. We discussed my script, and he encouraged me.
"When I met Alex and his friends, I learned so much. It is important that we share someone of his craft, intelligence and simplicity here. I am glad he agreed to come here."
Boman Irani also said that he has written a script himself and that it will hopefully go on the floors soon.
"At the moment, we are putting our name out there. We have Alex to help young writers. The first production hopefully is the one that I have written, but if something else comes, then (we'll focus on) that. The idea is to develop good stories and if they are on the page, we will have good cinema on-screen."
Boman Irani has frequently collaborated with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani in films like the "Munna Bhai" series, "3 Idiots," "PK" and most recently in "Sanju."
The actor considers Hirani to be a "great influence" on his growth as an actor. However, he denied commenting on an allegation of sexual misconduct against Hirani.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.