MUMBAI — Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to release the song “Atkan Chatkan,” presented by A.R. Rahman and a “Drums Shivamani Musical.”
ZEE5 recently released the trailer of their original film “Atkan Chatkan,” and the first track of the film, “Daata Shakti De,” which means “God, give us strength,” has been just released with the actor’s vocals.
The story of the film revolves around a 12-year-old tea delivery boy named Guddu, whose passion is to observe, listen and create new sounds. He finds rhythm in almost everything. Through his daily mundane life cycle, the story gets its rhythm when he forms a band with three other street children that work near his tea stall.
The song starts with Guddu hopelessly walking on the streets and the city temple about to start its morning “aarti.”
The soulful song starts with a verse from Hanuman Chalisa sung by Bachchan. The song gives Guddu a sense of hope. As the story progresses, the kids take part in the biggest music competition in the city.
The question is whether they will be able to fulfill their ultimate dream by performing on the biggest stage, or will the street remain their only chance of hope?
“Atkan Chatkan” stars Lydian Nadhaswaram, touted to be the world’s best child pianist and is A. R. Rahman’s protégé, as Guddu. The film stars Amitriyaan as Guddu’s father, Sachin Chaudhary as Chuttan, Yash Rane as Madhav, Tamanna Dipak as Meethi and Aayesha Vindhara as Lata, Guddu’s sister
“Daata Shakti De” is composed and arranged by Shivamani, with lyrics by Runaa Shivamani and background vocals by Ustad Rajkumar Rizvi, Sonica R, Krishna V, Anna, Devika and Nakul Abhyankar. Interestingly, the other songs in the films are sung by Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Runa Sivamani and Uthara Unnikrishnan. The film is written and directed by Shiv Hare and produced by Lokaa Entertainment PLC. It premieres Sept. 5.
