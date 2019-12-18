MUMBAI — Amitabh Bachchan, along with the team of producer Anand Pandit’s “Chehre,” were said to be at their candid best at a press meet in Slovakia. The Bachchan- Emraan Hashmi film releases Apr. 24, 2020.
The mystery thriller is helmed by Rummy Jafry and the team is currently shooting in the scenic locales of Slovakia, among the picturesque Tatra Mountains, a previously unexplored terrain. The film is currently in its final schedule of shooting which was reported to include a hand-to-hand combat scene involving Bachchan.
A special press conference was held, organized by the government of Slovakia, with Bachchan, Pandit, Hashmi, Jafry, Annu Kapoor and the team.
The team profusely thanked the government for opening up their scenic locales for the shoot, and Bachchan mentioned that it was his first visit to the country. The superstar also took to Twitter to share some pictures of mountain ranges from Slovakia. He even shared a few pictures of the sun and the moon in a single frame calling the scenery as “the magnificence of pristine Slovakia.”
Hashmi spoke about his excitement at meeting the Indians living in Slovakia as well as about sharing screen space with the thespian. Director Jafry revealed that they chose the country as Slovakia is one of the most beautiful places in the world and it aptly suited their requirements.
Pandit had also revealed that the film’s cast and crew plan to request Bachchan to direct the final scenes of the film, as the actor has never been in the director’s chair before.
“Chehre” also boasts of an ensemble cast of Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Krystle D’Souza and Raghubir Yadav.
