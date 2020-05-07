MUMBAI — Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya graduated from college in New York May 6, and the actor took to social media to pen a congratulatory message.
Big B shared how they celebrated Navya's big day at his Jalsa home since the graduation ceremony has been stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Grand daughter Navya,the most important day in the life of a young student - Graduation Day! She graduated from college in New York, but ceremony and presence got canceled because of corona and lockdown.
"She could not go. We too had all planned to be with her on this important occasion, but she wanted to wear that Graduation gown and cap, so staff stitched her an impromptu gown and cap and she wore it and celebrated at home in Jalsa.”
“So proud of you Navya. God bless. Such a positive and happy attitude. Love you," Bachchan wrote.
Along with the post, he shared a video in which Navya is seen wearing a home-made graduation gown and cap.
Earlier in the day, Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan too took to social media to wish her.
"Class of 2020 - Navya finished college today and since she and everyone else graduating this year won't get a ceremony we decided to DIY one. With a chart paper cap and a gown hand stitched from scraps of black tenting.”
“I threw on a Fordham (her college) sweatshirt over my PJ's!! Congratulations baby I love you and am proud of you! Go forth and conquer! ( I'm not crying, you're crying)," Shweta posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.