MUMBAI — Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle and posted a note of praise for Divya Dutta for her beautiful poem, “Jab Sab Theek Hoga Na” (When things become alright).
He said, “Divya Dutta pens an inspiration. Her talent as an artiste has been undisputed. Her writing is no less now. My good wishes.”
The joy of receiving a compliment from Bachchan is like winning an award for any actor, feels the actress. After all, he has been around for over 50 years and is considered one of the biggest sources of inspiration for everyone across the film industry. Actors and fans admire him not just for his amazing body of work but also for his words of wisdom, his energy and his constant efforts to reinvent himself.
The poem written by Dutta highlights the little things that have changed in our lives during the quarantine and how one needs to remember the lessons this tough time has taught us.
Earlier textile minister Smriti Irani and Meenakshi Seshadri had shared the poem on their Twitter handles.
