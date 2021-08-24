MUMBAI — From “Zanjeer” in 1973 to “Jaadugar” in 1989, there’s was a journey of consistently popular professional peaks. But even more important, Amitabh Bachchan was like a part of Kalyanji-Anandji’s extended family. On the occasion of Kalyanji-bhai’s death anniversary Aug. 24, the mega-star had paid a tribute to this mega-composer. We reproduce the essence of those memories of someone who was much more for him than the man behind his hit songs: he was mentor, friend, guide and more.
Here it is, in Bachchan’s own words:
“When I was struggling, music directors were very important people. Many well-wishers informed me that the top composers were sometimes almost responsible for the construction and shaping of films as they knew the story and everything intricately and did so many films at one time. They were even known to recommend the actors. And so I went to Kalyanji-Anandji’s music hall at Vimla Mahal in Mumbai’s Peddar Road. It was a formal meeting as they did not know me.
“But with Kalyanji-bhai’s nature being what it was, it did not take long for our bond to bloom. It became a mutual relationship of great affection, and a very generous one from his side. I began going to their house too and was struck by the homely person that he was despite being in the topmost league of his profession. Kalyanji-bhai became very fond of me and was kind enough to talk about me to so many people from the industry. He had watched some early films of mine and held a good opinion of me as an actor and always said encouragingly that I would make it big very soon.
“For our first film, “Zanjeer,” I was present in most of the songs on screen, especially in “Diwane Hain Diwanon Ko” and, of course, “Yaari Hai Imaan Mera” with Pran-saab, but there was no song lip-synched by me. But Kalyanjibhai’s music was exceptional.
“Our relationship grew very steadily. Professionally, he would call me to sit on the mixing during “Zanjeer”’s background score, which was done at Rajkamal Kala Mandir by the great Mangesh Desai. Personally, my wife Jaya and I became regulars at his home, often going there late in the evening and staying on till two or three in the night. We had some common friends, among them Chandra Barot, who had struck up a friendship with my wife when she was working in Manoj Kumar’s “Shor” and Chandra had been Manoj-ji’s assistant. Later, Chandra, Kalyanji-Anandji and I were to do “Don.”
“These evenings were full of cherished memories, replete with music and singing from all of us, and endless conversations and chats on topics not restricted to work or even cinema. The camaraderie was something to be experienced and we went there at least four to six times a month.
“Most of our films and music together were very popular, but Kalyanji-bhai thought that I was capable of much more than just acting in films and enacting their songs. They were always doing concerts here and abroad and Kalyanji-bhai sold me the idea of singing on stage in their concerts. In 1981, we went for an extended tour across UK, USA, Canada, West Indies and Holland and what struck me on these long sojourns was how grounded and dedicated he was.
“Thanks to his temperament, Kalyanji-bhai made us all – singers, musicians and everyone else – feel like one big family. For him, the comfort of his troupe was paramount. I remember that if in any hotel the food was not up to the mark, the ladies—his wife, Jaya and others—would go to the hotel kitchen and would cook themselves for everyone! Even in professional matters, it never felt like a business relationship.
“The other remarkable aspect was of how he would be continuously grooming new talent. I have seen Sadhana Sargam as a little girl – and later Sunidhi Chauhan and many more—continuously sitting with him over music even when we were abroad. Kalyanji-bhai would carry his little digital piano and even make them practice on flights. It was amusing to see him smile and overrule any passenger objecting to the music by simply asking them to get involved and listen! He would say, ‘I am from India and this is Indian music!’ He was very rooted in Indian sensibilities. And Kalyanji-bhai’s sense of humor was exceptional and he would be cracking jokes all the time and keeping the atmosphere pleasant.
“In any kind of get-together, it was food that was very important for him. He would make us all sit on the floor, have a nice meal and then start work. I am privileged to be a part of his extended family and would touch his feet and that of his wife out of sheer respect for them. His actual family was large, but he so effortlessly kept them together, and would depute people into their areas of interest. If someone was interested in music, like Viju (Shah) was, he would be involved in that. Business or event management went accordingly to others, but it was all within the family.
“The high point of our shows abroad was the 1991 Jumma Chumma concert at Wembley Stadium in London. The show was a spectacular success.
Kalyanji and Anandji formed a perfect combination based on mutual support. Anandji would also look a lot into the orchestration. They freely presented songs of other composers on their shows without ego-hassles. The Jumma Chumma concert was itself named after my hit song composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, who had also been their assistants. For them, it was about giving value for money on their shows with a good mix of entertainment.
“In Kalyanji-bhai’s songs, there was a sense of never going away from the classic or the classical. Almost every song he composed had an adherence to raags. I saw a lot of my songs take birth in my presence, though I would not be involved creatively as I always think that I am quite off-key, but he was convinced that I could be a decent singer and after recording my father’s “Mere Angne Mein” for “Laawaris,” he again made me sing “Padosan Teri Murgi.” That song was inspired by something we had heard while touring in the West Indies, and was recorded for Ramesh Sippy’s “Laadla.” But the film never took off and Prakash Mehra took it for “Jaadugar.” And he had really worked on me at the recording, and though I personally thought I was terrible, he convinced me that I had done a good job!
“Kalyanji-Anandji’s quest for excellence resulted in all the wonderful songs that they gave me, enhancing my films and career. Today, I am very happy that my association with him has continued with his son Viju Shah. Kalyanji-bhai was very proud of the fact that Viju Shah composed for the first film made by my company, “Tere Mere Sapne.” We have also done more films together, and Viju is always a key part of my shows. Even today, when I present the poems of my father Dr. Harvansh Rai Bachchan on stage, Viju is always present to do the backing music. In Viju, I see a lot of the great traits of his father.”
Kalyanji-Anandji’s films with Amitabh Bachchan:
*: No song lip-synched by Bachchan
1 Zanjeer* (1973)
2 Kasauti (1974)—First lip-synched song: “Ho Jaata Hai Pyar”
3 Faraar (1975)
4-5 Hera Pheri & Do Anjaane (1976)
6-7 Adalat & Khoon Pasina (1977)
8-11 Don, Muqaddar Ka Sikander, Ganga Ki Saugandh & Besharam* (1978)
12-13 Laawaris & Commander—cameo (1981)
14 Nastik (1983)
15 Jaadugar (1989)
