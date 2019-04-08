MUMBAI— Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for his Hindi-Tamil bilingual in Filmcity, titled “Tera Yaar Hoon Main.” Starring South actors S.J. Suryah and Ramya “Bahubali” Krishnan (who is cast with him 21 years after his home production “Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan”), “Tera Yaar Hoon Main” is Bachchan’s bilingual film in Hindi and Tamil.
“Tera Yaar Hoon Main” is a T-Series and Purple Bull production. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Prakash Bhatt, Sujay Shankarwar and Ami Trivedi, it is directed by T. Tamilvanan. The title is derived from a hit song in T-Series’ super-hit 2018 film “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.”
