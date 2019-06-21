MUMBAI—When it comes to interesting characters with memorable looks, Amitabh Bachchan and filmmaker Shoojit Sircar have always given fans a fresh one each time. Be it “Piku,” “Pink” or brand ads, the inimitable duo have outdone themselves each time, experimented with different personalities and etching out unforgettable appearances.
Here comes Bachchan’s exciting and quite hilarious avatar from Sircar’s latest – the comedy “Gulabo Sitabo.” The team is currently shooting in Lucknow for the first schedule. When Sircar showed Bachchan the look sketch, he was quite overwhelmed and excited, taking it on as a new challenge with flair!
Directed by Shoojit Sircar, “Gulabo Sitabo” is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, being a Rising Sun Films Production. Ayushmann Khurrana co-stars for the first time with Bachchan.
