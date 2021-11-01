MUMBAI — Taking his fans’ and NFT collectors’ excitement a notch higher, Amitabh Bachchan’s recently-announced NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens—one-of-a-kind tokens that represent a unique good or asset) auction is going live on Beyondlife.club Nov. 1. The collection includes his father’s poem “Madhushala”’s recording in Bachchan’s own voice and some of the prized moments from the actor’s career including his iconic clothing, songs and vintage hand-painted posters signed by the actor.
One of the unique things of the auction is, that is designed to be inclusive with a special “Loot Box.” Each buyer of $10 Loot Box NFT will win an assured art piece from the NFT collection.
Apart from being the first-ever NFT roll put by an Indian actor, the NFT collection would be the first-ever NFT based on Guardian Link’s Anti-RIP NFT technology. The technology would prevent the NFT from being copied, thereby protecting the exclusive rights of its owner which is currently a challenge in the NFT landscape.
Thrilled to share his NFTs with his fans, Amitabh Bachchan said, “In a world of meta-verses and digitization, NFTs have opened the doors to a new realm of connectivity and an opportunity to engage with my fans in a new way. The NFTs will offer the audience a chance to own an original piece of rare and cherished moments of my life including stories from my films, recitation from “Madhushala,” some back-stories and moments from my films and these moments remain with them forever.”
Keyur Patel, co-founder and chairman of Guardian Link and co-founder, Beyondlife.club said, “India’s NFT exchange space has gained quite a lot of traction over the past couple of months owing to celebrities like Amit-ji entering into this previously unexplored digital space, but there’s still a sense of curiosity among people owing to its digitized nature and increased incidents of hacking and forgery.
Arun Pandey, Managing Director and Chairman, Rhiti Group and co-founder, Beyondlife.club, added, “The most-awaited NFT Drop of the year is finally going live and we are thrilled. These NFTs are a piece of Amitabh Bachchan and a precious opportunity for his fans to keep that piece with them forever. Users have the chance to be part of something that would revolutionize the face of India’s NFT space and be a part of history by owning these remarkable yet distinguished assets.”
To further ensure a simplified and more streamlined experience for the people, Beyondlife.club has developed an advanced Drop Wallet that supports multiple forms of digital transactions from debit cards to crypto, making the auctions easily accessible to both the tech-savvy as well as non-crypto users. The platform supports both Ethereum and Matic networks for its minting process.
