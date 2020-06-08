MUMBAI — Shoojit Sircar’s quirky dramedy “Gulabo Sitabo” has already got the country buzzing with its charmingly funny trailer and the hilarious battle of wits between Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, and is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video June 12.
With comments ranging on topics from the unique story to the onscreen face-off, one aspect that stood out has been Amitabh Bachchan’s look and demeanor. With a long beard, old-school spectacles, a head scarf and a prosthetics-aided pronounced nose, Bachchan also has his signature baritone too modified with a Lucknowi twang.
The director and his creative team transformed the star into a cantankerous old man for the film: combining strenuous hours of prosthetics, make-up and long hours of shoot in the scorching sun—something not easy for any actor! But for Bachchan, hard work and strenuous make-up have never been a problem. With films like “Paa” and “`102 Not Out” among others behind him, he takes it all in his stride.
