MUMBAI — UNICEF in India is celebrating 70 years of service for children in the country and Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has tweeted that he is proud to be a part of the organization.
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also sent his wishes on the occasion of UNICEF India's 70th birthday.
Big B took to Twitter and wrote: "Happy birthday @UNICEFIndia proud to be part of #70withYou. Over the course of 70 years @UNICEF in India has made remarkable progress and together we can do more. The best gift we can give is to ensure #ForEveryChild, every right."
Tendulkar tweeted: "Happy 70th birthday @unicefindia!Your work for the rights and development of children in the past decades has been inspiring in India and all over the world. It is a pleasure for me to be a part of this mission. Good luck for the future. #70withYou."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.