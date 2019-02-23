MUMBAI— Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have come together for a project in a capacity of producer and actor again after “Paheli” (2005).
The film is “Badla,” in which, at least as revealed until now, Shah Rukh Khan is not even in the cast. The duo, last seen together in “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna” (2006), has even shot for a special video. This video will showcase Khan and Bachchan indulge in an exclusive and extensive conversation about the film as well as their own movies over the decades.
“Badla,” starring Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, is a murder mystery that is an official remake of a Spanish film. It marks the second association of Bachchan and Pannu after the critically-acclaimed “Pink.” The film will also mark the debut of the talented Malayalam actor Tony Luke.
It is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment and produced by Gauri Khan, Gaurav Verma, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri. It is slated to release Mar. 8, International Women’s Day.
