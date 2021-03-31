MUMBAI — Anand Pandit’s “Chehre,” directed by Rumy Jafry, saw a high level of anticipation to watch the ensemble cast on the big screens.
After the lockdown last year, many filmmakers were awaiting the release of their upcoming films in 2021. Even though the theatres and other establishments are functioning smoothly across the country, the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases is a matter of concern. Considering the situation the nation is going through and keeping the safety of fans in mind, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures has decided to postpone the release their film.
Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead, the mystery-thriller was all set to release April 9. However, the film is now pushed ahead and the new release date will be announced soon.
Sharing about the decision, producer Pandit says, “Considering the situation and safety of our audiences and fans, which is of utmost importance to us, we have decided to postpone our film. The team has taken immense efforts to make it a great cinematic experience and we are looking forward to our audiences coming to the theatres safely.”
The big-screen experience is what the producers are aiming at, and now it remains to be seen what happens to the other releases being planned for theaters in the coming weeks.
