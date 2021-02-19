MUMBAI — Amitabh Bachchan confirmed Feb. 19 that his new film “Jhund” will release in theaters on June 18. The film is directed by Sairat maker Nagraj Manjule.
"Covid gave us setbacks…but it's comeback time now! WE'RE BACK IN THEATERS .. JHUND releasing 18th June !!" Big B tweeted.
“Jhund” is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Sandip Singh and Meenu Arora.
Big B essays a role based on “slum soccer” founder Vijay Barse in the upcoming sports drama. The film narrates the story of a professor who encourages street children to build a football team, in order to help them find a purpose in life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.