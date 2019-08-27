MUMBAI—As water conservation becomes a national agenda, “Harpic News18 Mission Paani” will get India to save and conserve water by creating awareness on how to bring about change. One of the greatest challenges facing humanity is a day when the taps can run dry. While many grapple with the basic need for cooking, washing, drinking and even farming, there are many more facing the calamities of climate, like floods and storms.
Managing water crisis is an alarmingly high global concern. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal during his Independence Day address to come together for the critical cause of water conservation with “Jal Andolan,” Network18, India’s most diversified media conglomerate, along with Amitabh Bachchan, the campaign ambassador, and Reckitt Benckiser, the world’s leading Hygiene-based home products company with its premium brand Harpic, announced a partnership on Aug. 27 for #MissionPaani, which will be a nation-wide campaign.
Bachchan officially launched the campaign in the presence of Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways. The launch also featured video interactions with Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jal Shakti minister, Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister, Maharashtra, Yogi Adityanath, chief minister, Uttar Pradesh and Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, founder, Rally for Rivers, who connected via a live link to express their support to this cause.
Said Bachchan, “While some of us have been fortunate enough to have water to fulfill all of our needs, there are close to 600 million people in our country who face water scarcity every day. Keeping that in mind, I believe that it is our duty and responsibility to preserve water for these people as well as for our future generations. It is the small changes that will lead to a national transformation, which can also lead to impactful results. With this campaign, each of us should pledge our support the cause of water conservation in the country.”
Expressing his views on this initiative, Narasimhan Eswar, senior vice-president and managing director, RB Hygiene & Home, South Asia, said, “In the last few years, we have focused on creating successful sanitation programs following the initiative on Swachh Bharat aimed at ensuring access to clean and hygienic sanitation to all. Now, with both water and sanitation being topmost priorities, we are delighted to partner with Network18 on the mission to save water. We are humbled to play our part in this major program to not only heighten awareness around the issue but also enable lasting behavior change focused on saving water so that we all make every drop count.”
