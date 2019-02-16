MUMBAI—Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be donating Rs 5 lakh each to the families of 49 CRPF troopers who died in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.
In the worst ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in 1989, a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber on Feb. 14 rammed his vehicle packed with explosives into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Pulwama district, killing at least 40 troopers on the spot. The toll rose to 49 on Feb. 15 as several injured succumbed.
The actor is currently finding out "from several government sources where and how the amount will be distributed to ensure it is expedited."
His spokesperson confirmed the news, saying: "Yes, Mr. Bachchan will be giving Rs 5 lakh to each of the martyr's families and is currently finding out the correct process to do so."
The "Piku" actor also canceled his attendance as a special guest of Virat Kohli's Foundation event, which has now been postponed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.