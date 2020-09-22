MUMBAI — “Deviyon aur sajjano, brace yourself for the 12th season of “Kaun Banega Crorepati. Celebrating two decades of unparalleled success and popularity, “KBC” not only emerged as a game-changer for the Indian television industry in 2000, but also instilled a larger focus on the power of knowledge being a great leveler.
In its 12th Season, the show makes a comeback with a twofold messaging that conveys not just the bigger and better return of the show amid a pandemic, but also a motivational nudge for participants and viewers to consider setbacks as a stepping-stone for a greater comeback.
Produced by StudioNEXT, and hosted by Amitabh Bachchan in 9 of the 12 Seasons, “Kaun Banega Crorepati 12” will premiere Sept. 28 as a weekday show on Sony Entertainment Television.
A thunderous response during the first-ever digital audition for “KBC” underlined the raging fire of hope, dreams and aspirations within people from all nooks and corners of the country. As a platform, “KBC” has gone beyond its capacity as a show year after year, putting the common man at the forefront and celebrating the virtues of self-belief, patience, perseverance, courage, confidence, optimism and intelligence.
While the core of the show remains the same, “KBC Season 12” comes with a few changes relevant to the current times. For starters, for the very first time in 20 years, it will not host an in-studio audience, keeping in line with the government- mandated safety guidelines and protocols in response to Covid-19. The in-studio audience played a huge role as a lifeline – in the Audience Poll in helping the contestants on the hot-seat move ahead in the game. This year, Audience Poll will be replaced by the lifeline Video-A-Friend.
The other three lifelines remain the same – 50:50, Ask The Expert and Flip The Question. The number of Fastest Finger First contestants who will compete to be on the hot-seat per week, has been reduced from the usual 10 to 8.
With “KBC Play Along” on Sony LIV, viewers can enjoy the thrill of the game-show by participating in and matching their power of knowledge with the contestants on the hot-seat simultaneously.
Ashish Golwalkar, Head - Content, Sony Entertainment Television and Digital Business, stated, “Reinvention, they say, is the key to success. And thus, we began the preparation of the 12th season of “Kaun Banega Crorepati,” a show that has been nurtured as a brand over its 20-year history in India. Considering the current times, the interest in participation through digital registrations has been very encouraging this year. And the numbers showcase that people are readily embracing a new normal brought on by the pandemic. This year’s theme, “Jo Bhi Ho Setback Ka Jawab Comeback Se Do” reflects in the real-life stories and experiences that contestants will be seen sharing on the show, thereby serving as inspiring examples for millions of viewers.
The 12th Season is co-powered by Vedantu and Tata Salt. The Associate Sponsors are IDFC FIRST Bank, LIC, Asian Paints, Ultratech Cement, QuickHeal, Sensodyne and Nissan. Reserve Bank Of India is the Special Partner on the show.
